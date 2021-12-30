Botswana Football Association Suspends CEO

30 December 2021
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Odirile Toteng

Gaborone — The Botswana Football Association (BFA) has suspended its Chief Executive Officer, Goabaone Taylor, for undisclosed reasons.

The suspension of the country's most powerful woman in the sport is with immediate effect, pending an internal administrative investigation, according to BFA.

"The Botswana Football Association wishes to inform the media and public that there will be no further comment or discussion on the matter in respect for internal due process is taking place (sic)," it stated.

Tshepo Mphukuthi has been appointed as the Acting CEO.

Taylor was the first woman to occupy such a position since the inception of the association in 1966.

She officially took office in April 2021 on a three-year contract.

BFA earlier this year parted way with senior men's national team coach, the Algerian Adel Amrouche.

The team failed to qualify for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

