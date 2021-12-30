Tunisia: Finance Law 2020 - Creation of Fund to Support PPP, Partly Financed By CDC

Tunis/Tunisia — A support fund for public-private partnership will be created under Article 13 of the Finance Act 2022. It aims to support and develop partnership projects between public structures and institutions and the private sector.

The fund will be financed through a contribution from "the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations" (CDC) as well as by contributions and donations that will be made to it within the framework of PPP development plans.

This fund will finance, in particular, studies, support and coaching services provided by experts and consultancy firms in the field of public-private partnerships.

The Prime Minister will order mobilising needed allocations for financing this fund whose management has been entrusted to the General Authority of Public Private Partnership (IGPPP).