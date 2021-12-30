Tunisia: Finance Law 2020 - Creation of Fund to Support PPP, Partly Financed By CDC

29 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A support fund for public-private partnership will be created under Article 13 of the Finance Act 2022. It aims to support and develop partnership projects between public structures and institutions and the private sector.

The fund will be financed through a contribution from "the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations" (CDC) as well as by contributions and donations that will be made to it within the framework of PPP development plans.

This fund will finance, in particular, studies, support and coaching services provided by experts and consultancy firms in the field of public-private partnerships.

The Prime Minister will order mobilising needed allocations for financing this fund whose management has been entrusted to the General Authority of Public Private Partnership (IGPPP).

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X