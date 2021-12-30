Tunisia: LTDH Expresses 'Concern Tunisian Judiciary Would Slide Into Political Instrumentalisation'

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Human Rights League (French: LTDH) expressed "concern the Tunisian judiciary would slide into political instrumentalisation and power struggle." It also criticised record time rullings in cases lying in oblivion.

Some judicial chambers deliberately provoked the public opinion by issuing rullings in long-forgotten cases (such as those of Moncef Marzouki, Bochra Belhaj Hmida and Meriem Bribri), while investigations and procedures relating to other cases, mainly assassinations and police assaults (Abdessalem Zayen and Omar Labidi). are left behind.

Court rullings were rendered at a time when human right organisations and Tunisians are looking for positive signs and reasons for hope that the Tunisian judiciary will avoid past mistakes and rid of the corrupt, the press release reads.

There is also need to investigate cases of terrorism, terrorist recruitment, political assassinations, financial crimes, foreign funding of election camapigns, the fight against normalisation and police impunity, the LTDH added.

The league reminded of its calls to keep the judiciary away from all political and partisan instrumentalisation and attain optimum conditions for fair trials.

The LTDH also said it is utterly opposed to the trial of civilians before military courts. The slow pace of judicial reform, mainly the prosecution of "the two heads of corruption" Béchir Akremi and Taieb Rached and the activiation of the general inspectorate's report, will only hinder the investigation of corruption.