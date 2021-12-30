Tunisia: Cooperation, Migration and Waste Issue At Heart of Meeting Between PM and Italian FM

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Najla Bouden, on Wednesday, met with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio at the Government Palace in Kasbah.

The meeting focused on ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the political, economic and social fields, the Prime Ministry said in a statement.

The Italian minister said his country stands by Tunisia in this delicate economic situation. "Italy hopes that the democratic process in Tunisia will be successful," he said.

Di Maio also expressed the determination of Italian companies settled in Tunisia to diversify their activities in order to help promote the industrial sector.

The Italian waste issue as well as irregular and regular migration were also discussed at the meeting.

Luigi Di Maio, who is making a working visit to Tunisia, was received on Tuesday by President Kais Saied. He also met with Minister of Foreign Affairs Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi.