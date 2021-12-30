Tunisia: Two Lines of Credit to Finance Small Trades Affected By Pandemic and Sse Companies to Be Launched

Tunis/Tunisia — The Finance Act 2022 provides for the establishment of two lines of credit; the first to finance project developers and small trades affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the second to finance social and solidarity economy (SSE) companies.

The first line will grant interest-free credits, capped at 5000 dinars that will finance liquidity needs during the period from January 1 to December 31, 2022. These credits will be reimbursed over 4 years including a year of grace.

The National Employment Fund will allocate 25 million dinars to finance this line whose management has been entrusted to the Tunisian Solidarity Bank (BTS).

The second line of credit intended to finance social and solidarity economy companies will grant credits at preferential conditions, over the period from January 1 to December 31, 2022.

An allocation of about 30 million dinars will be mobilised by the National Employment Fund to finance this line whose management has also been entrusted to the BTS.

The state will bear the difference between the interest rate of investment loans and the average rate of the money market within the limit of three points, for loans granted by banks and financial institutions to SMEs. This measure is applied since January 1, 2019 until the end of December 2022.

The government will also grant an additional deduction of 50% on research and development expenses incurred by companies under agreements with public scientific research and higher education institutions or other authorised public institutions.