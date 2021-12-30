Tunisia: Online Platform to Integrate Persons With Disabilities in Economic and Social Life Operational Soon

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Organisation for the Defence of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (OTDDPH) has developed an online platform called Kif Kif to help people with disabilities integrate the social and economic life, Project Manager Anouar El Hani said on Wednesday.

The platform will be operational in the coming weeks, he added.

Speaking at a press conference on the outcomes of the first phase of "An inclusive City and Employability (2020-2023)", Hani noted that this platform seeks to restore ties between job seekers and persons with disabilities as well as business leaders and relevant structures.

The project is carried out in coordination with the National Agency of Employment and Self Employment, he indicated.

This platform provides persons with disabilities with information, legislation and general policies related to their recruitment, Hani pointed out, adding that it also helps list the number of the unemployed and identify their education level so as to promote inclusive employment programmes tailored to their needs.

The project of "Inclusive City and Employability", which is supported by the European Institute for Cooperation and Development (IECD) and the Principality of Monaco, covers the governorates of Greater Tunis, Sfax and Gafsa. 180 job seekers have received training, Hani indicated, adding that 6 workshops on legislation and employment mechanisms were held.

50 CEOs from various sectors were made aware of the importance of hiring persons with disabilities, the same source said.