Tunisia: Prime Minister Meets U.S. Ambassador

29 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Ambassador of the United States Donald Blome expressed his country's satisfaction after the announcement by President Kaïs Saïed of the political deadlines for the next stage.

Blome was received by Prime Minister Najla Bouden at the Government Palace in Kasbah Wednesday.

He also affirmed the US willingness to further expand the relations between the two countries and work to implement bilateral cooperation programmes.

Donald Blome reiterated the willingness of the United States to support Tunisia in this difficult social and economic situation, the Prime Ministry said in a statement.

The Prime Minister placed emphasis on the strong bonds of friendship between Tunisia and the United States.

She stressed the need to strengthen the partnership between the two countries in various areas, especially economic and social ones, added the statement.

