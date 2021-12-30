Algeria: President Tebboune Installs Chairperson, Members of National Civil Society Watchdog

29 December 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

ALGIERS-The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Wednesday installed the chairperson and members of the National Civil Society Watchdog, under his constitutional powers and pursuant to Article 213 of the Constitution, the Presidency of the Republic said in a statement.

President Tebboune "called on the members of this important consultative organ to assume their responsibilities and to contribute to the promotion of citizenship, democracy and national values, locally and nationally, under the fulfillment of his commitments," said the Presidency's statement.

