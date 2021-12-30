Gambia: Ex-VP Njie-Saidy, Yahya Jammeh, Others Responsible for Killing of 17 Civilians On April 10 & 11 Demo

The Truth Reconciliation and Reparation Commission (TRRC) report that was made public today by the Ministry of Justice revealed that former President Yahya Jammeh was responsible for the persecution of Gambian journalists between 1994 to January 2017 by unlawfully arresting, harassing, detaining, deporting, torturing, forcing exile, killing and disappearance.

The long awaited report stated that Yahya Jammeh, Vice President Isatou Njie-Saidy and heads of the security agencies including Baboucarr Jatta (Fmr. Chief of Defence Staff), Ousman Badjie (Fmr. Minister of Interior), Baboucarr Sowe (Fmr. Crime Management Coordinator of the Police) and Momodou Ceesay of the PIU, along with Abdou Njie (Giri), Gorgui Mboob, Inspector Darboe, Modou Lamin Fatty, Abdoulie Bah, Modou Cham, Modou Gajaga, Cpl Lamin Camara, Capt. Wassa Camara bear responsibility for the killings of 17 civilians on April 10 and 11, 2000.

"Yahya Jammeh bears responsibility for the killing of both Almamo Manneh and Momodou Dumbuya.Yahya Jammeh, Tumbul Tamba, Alieu Jeng, Sanna Manjang, Malick Jatta, Manlafi Corr, Kawsu Camara (Bombardier) and Bai Lowe are responsible for the killing of Deyda Hydara. Yahya Jammeh, Ousman Sonko, Tumbul Tamba, Sulayman Badije, Bai Lowe are responsible for the attempted murder of Lawyer Ousman Sillah. Yahya Jammeh, Tumbul Tamba, Malick Jatta, Solo Bojang, Sanna Manjang and Alieu Jeng are responsible for the killing of Dawda Nyassi."

"Yahya Jammeh, Tumbul Tamba, Solo Bojang, Malick Jatta, Sanna Manjang, and Alieu Jeng are responsible for the killing of Ndongo Mboob and the disappearance of Momodou Lamin Nyassi, and Buba Sanyang. The perpetrators of the unlawful killing of Haruna Jammeh and Jasaja Kujabie are Yahya Jammeh, Tumbul Tamba, Solo Bojang, Sanna Manjang, Omar Jallow (Oya) and Alieu Jeng."

"Yahya Jammeh, Tumbul Tamba, Solo Bojang, Sainey Jammeh, Yusupha Sanneh, Omar Jallow (Oya), Bora Colley , Michael Correa, Sanna Manjang, Michael Jatta, Nfansu Nyabally, Mustapha Sanneh, Ismaila Jammeh and Alieu Jeng are responsible for the unlawful killings of Daba Marena, Manlafi Corr, Ebou Lowe, Alpha Bah, Alieu Ceesay, Masi Jammeh and Julia Maku."