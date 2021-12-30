Gambia: 'Team Rhino Aims to Stay in GFF 1st Division League'

Yunusa Badjie, head coach of newly promoted side Team Rhino FC has stated that their main target this season is to maintain themselves in the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) First Division League.

Coach Yunusa Badjie guided Team Rhino FC to promotion into the GFF 1st Division League from the Second Division League last season.

Team Rhino FC started life in The Gambian Premier League by struggling after drawing their two opening encounters against The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) and Wallidan before conceding two consecutive defeats to Hawks FC and Fortune FC in their four league matches.

The Wellingara-based team currently sits at the relegation zone (14th) position with just 2 points after four games.

"We want to continue working hard. Our main task is to save the team in the topflight league," Carrick as he is widely referred to as, added.

The reason for their back-to-back defeat, Coach Badjie added, was as a result of his players not taking their chances.

"When playing against big teams, we always have a lot of opportunities but scoring is one of our biggest problems since gaining promotion in the topflight league."

He added that his boys always play very well but "one of the things lacking is scoring one or two goals," he said.

"My players lack experience. We only participated in the second division for two seasons from the third division. We have a young team that lacks experience. For that being the case, it is always going to be very difficult in our maiden Division One League appearance."

He noted that some of their fellow newly promoted teams are doing well compared to them, adding that's because they are concentrating a lot more on developing their young players.

Team Rhino FC will next play fellow struggling side Banjul United on Saturday 1st January 2022.