Gambia: Sukuta Clutch 1st Win in WCR Zonal Tourney

29 December 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Sukuta over the weekend clutched their first victory in the on-going West Coast Region zonal football tournament after beating Foni 2-1 in their Group B clash played at the Dembadou Mini Stadium.

The Sukutarians came into the match with 1 point following their 2-2 draw in their second group game after slipping to Kombo East 1-0 in their opening group match.

Sukuta required a victory against Foni to maintain their chances of reaching the quarter-finals of the 2021-2022 West Coast Region football tournament.

The Sukutarians scored two goals in the match to grasp their debut victory in the on-going West Coast Region zonal football tournament.

Foni notched in one goal in the game, which eventually proved to be a consolation for them.

The win moved Sukuta to third-place in Group B with 4 points, while Foni boys are sitting bottom-place in Group B with 2 points after three group matches.

Foni must beat Gunjur in their fourth and final group match on Thursday to advance to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X