Gambia: Sukuta Clutch 1st Win in WCR Zonal Tourney

Sukuta over the weekend clutched their first victory in the on-going West Coast Region zonal football tournament after beating Foni 2-1 in their Group B clash played at the Dembadou Mini Stadium.

The Sukutarians came into the match with 1 point following their 2-2 draw in their second group game after slipping to Kombo East 1-0 in their opening group match.

Sukuta required a victory against Foni to maintain their chances of reaching the quarter-finals of the 2021-2022 West Coast Region football tournament.

The Sukutarians scored two goals in the match to grasp their debut victory in the on-going West Coast Region zonal football tournament.

Foni notched in one goal in the game, which eventually proved to be a consolation for them.

The win moved Sukuta to third-place in Group B with 4 points, while Foni boys are sitting bottom-place in Group B with 2 points after three group matches.

Foni must beat Gunjur in their fourth and final group match on Thursday to advance to the quarter-finals of the tournament.