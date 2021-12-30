Gambia: Buzz Women Holds Holiday Market to Boost Women Entrepreneurs

Buzz Woman, a non-profit organisation that seeks to empower low income women with financial, entrepreneurial and leadership skills recently convened a 'Holiday Pop-Up Market' designed for rural/urban women entrepreneurs at former Dream Park, Senegambia.

The event, which is the second of its kind, seeks to harness the talents and potentials of emerging entrepreneurs and to bridge the gap between rural and urban entrepreneurs.

Ndey-Marie Camara, Buzz Women said most of the urban entrepreneurs are from The Buzz Woman, while the rural entrepreneurs are mainly selected by their coordinators in communities such as Kerewan, Kuntaur and Kwinella.

She indicated that a 90-day accelerator programme was organised for the rural entrepreneurs to train them on business strategies which they could use to improve their business skills.

Haddy Dibba, a participant, who took part in the event for the second-time, said the initiative has helped her gain more customers.

Dibba, who is also the founder of DAPs, explained that her organisation is a women-owned artistic business that uses African prints and local fabrics to make products such as shoes, bags, accessories etc.

Sarjo Kanteh, a participant from Kerewan, who sells oranges and green pepper, said the initiative has helped her gain income different from her normal daily sales.

Tresor Women Warriors from Kwinella, who participated for the first time, said the forum has helped expose her business to a wider audience.

"Tresor Women Warriors comprises of seven thousand (7000) women, who are involved in fabric making."

Since inception last year, 'The Holiday Pop-Up Market' as the name goes aims to create a platform to provide an ecosystem of support for women and girls that fosters intellectual capital and allows them an opportunity to leverage different learning platforms.