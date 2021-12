According to Mame Matar Gueye, if deputies of Benno Bokk Yakkar block the vote on the bill criminalising homosexuality in Senegal, the global LGBT lobbies will not hesitate to publicly congratulate the National Assembly of Senegal for giving pride of place to local homosexual lobbies.

This, in his eyes, could be a national disgrace for Senegal. On this, the vice-president of Jamra, Mame Matar Guèye calls on the deputies to be vigilant.