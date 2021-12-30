Gambia: BAC Distributes Motorbikes to Revenue Collectors

The Management of Brikama Area Council (BAC) last Thursday distributed ten (10) brand new motorbikes to revenue collectors in a move to enhance their movement in revenue collection.

The total value of the ten brand new motorbikes, is D485,000 and was purchased by BAC from revenue collected.

At the presentation held at the council ground, Sheriffo Sonko, Chairman of the BAC, underscored the importance of the items in the daily work of revenue collectors.

The idea of purchasing the motorbikes, he said, emanated from a management meeting, were it was agreed by council members on the need to purchase motorbikes for council's revenue collectors to ease their mobility challenges.

"The objective was to ease movement and help the council increase its revenue generation."

Sonko harped on the crucial role played by revenue collectors, saying there is a need to provide them with motorbikes to enable them collect revenue on behalf of the council.

"Without taxpayers the council cannot make any meaningful development in our communities."

He thus advised beneficiaries to make best use of the motorbikes to serve its purpose.

BAC chairman also warned beneficiaries to always have in mind that the motorbikes are not for personal use, instead they are meant to help them collect more revenues for the council.

For his part, Lamin Sanneh, Governor of West Coast Region (WCR), described the move as another milestone signifying the importance the Council attached to revenue collection.

Governor Sanneh also described the event as 'timely' and challenged beneficiaries to use the motorbikes for its intended purpose.