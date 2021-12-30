Gambia: Real De Banjul, Wallidan to Renew Rivalry in 1st Division

Real de Banjul and Wallidan are set to renew their rivalry in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One league when they clash in their week-five fixture immediately after the Christmas and the New Year break.

The city boys are sitting second-spot on the country's elite league table with 10 points after winning three matches and drawing one.

Real de Banjul will contend for the vital three points to snatch top-spot in the country's premier league campaign.

Wallidan is currently occupying 4th place on the country's premier league standing with 8 points after winning two matches and drawing two.

The Blue boys will wrestle for the significant three points to close the gap on Real de Banjul in the league.

Real de Banjul and Wallidan are both unbeaten in the country's top flight league since the commencement of the league campaign last month.