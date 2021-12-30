Gambia: Foroyaa Mourns Demise of Senior Reporter

29 December 2021
The Point (Banjul)

Abdoulie Dibba, a senior Reporter of Foroyaa Newspaper has passed away on Tuesday, 28 December 2021, the Paper has confirmed.

Mr. Dibba's death was confirmed to Foroyaa by his family in the early hours of Tuesday, according to Facebook post by Foroyaa.

"He died after battling with illness."

"He was indeed a voice for Farmers and the rural Gambia. His stories made so many impacts on the lives of Farmers and people in the rural Gambia. He was called the 'Farmers Eye'.

"May Allah grant Him Janatul Firdaws."

