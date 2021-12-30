Gambia: Young Lady Declares Interest in Serekunda Parliamentary Seat

Fatoumatta Jammeh-Jeng, a young Gambian has declared her interest to run as a member of parliament for Serekunda Constituency during the forthcoming National Assembly elections.

The current NAM for Serekunda Hon. Halifa Sallah who was the standard bearer for the People's Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS) during the recently concluded presidential elections announced during his nomination that the December polls was his last time to contest elections.

Ms Jammeh-Jeng who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and founder of Single Mothers Scheme, said Serekunda is of great concern to her as it is where she was born and brought up.

"Observing the trend of politics in our community I realised a lot of grassroots issues that can only be remedied when they are known," she said, noting that lack of good roads, under-employment, problems of hygiene and security among others are issues which need to be addressed.

According to Ms Jammeh-Jeng who is also the co-founder of Gambia First, "to overcome these challenges, we need to put in place measures such as street lights for security purposes, community policing and random security patrols."

Ms Jammeh-Jeng said: "For me, a better democracy is a democracy where women do not only have the right to vote and elect but be elected and be voted for."

She also highlighted the need for a mini stadium and a modern pitch and other interesting ideas to engage the youth and generate income for the community.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She stated that her mandate as a member of parliament will include law making, scrutiny and representation which would give her the right to state problems and suggest solutions for her constituency.

In addition to declaring her interest to run as a member of parliament, she also encouraged Gambians especially women to be part of the governing system.

She also called on natives of Serrekunda Constituency to support her cause as the first female youth candidate in history to emerge from the arena by taking up responsibility and going for what they deserve.

She graduated at SOS Hermann Gmeiner Technical Senior Secondary School. She also graduated at Regional Maritime University in Ghana with a Bachelors of Science in logistics management.

She is an active member of the Young African Leadership Initiative as well as the Africa Maritime Women Association.

Christmas Message 2021 By The Most Reverend Hannah Caroline Faal-Heim, Presiding Bishop of The Gambia, The Methodist Church The Gambia.