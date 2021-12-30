Gambia: Baba Jaiteh-Kaba Foundation Holds Family Reunion

The annual family reunion aimed at bringing together the families of the late Musa Jaiteh widely known as Baba Jaiteh-Kaba was recently held at Halahin lodge in Kartong.

The event which attracted members from Gambia, was convened by Baba Jaiteh-Kaba Family Foundation Reunion, a foundation name after him.

It was convened to foster understanding and unity among members of the Jaiteh-Kaba family.

It also seeks to map out plans or avenues in assisting the needy and to embark on humanitarian interventions to bring about development to the community of Kartong.

The foundation, consists of children, grandchildren and great grandchildren of the late Baba Jaiteh Kaba, who hailed from Guinea Conakry. According to history, Baba Jaiteh Kaba, first resided in Gunjur before moving to Kartong, where he settled and married several wives who gave birth to many children; grand-children and great-grandchildren.

Hatab Jaiteh, Public Relations Officer for Baba Jaiteh Kaba Foundation, explained that annually the Jaiteh family comes together for a family reunion, adding that in addition to the family reunion, they also organise an annual Quranic recitation.

Jaiteh indicated that with time they expect to raise money to help the less-privileged.

Buba Bojang, great-grandson of Baba Jaiteh Kaba said the late Baba Jaiteh Kaba was the founder of the Jaiteh Kunda Kabilo in Kartong.

"Baba Jaiteh Kaba's family decided to come together to form the foundation to know and help each other, assist the needy, sponsor students, support women gardeners, build a school, hospital, mortuary and other things lacking in Kartong to bring development to the village," he stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Musa Jaiteh, grandson of the late Baba Jaiteh Kaba urged the family to remain united and work together to ensure they achieved the aims.

Alhagie Kebba Touray, grandson of late Baba Jaiteh Kaba said life is about valuing and respecting each other and therefore urged all to remain united and work together.

He equally urged members to always advise each other on good deeds that will benefit the foundation and family.

Oumie Jaiteh alias Oumie Kaba, grand-daughter of Baba Jaiteh Kaba expressed delight with the initiative and thanked the initiators.

Buba Jaiteh, based in the Diaspora and graced the reunion described the gathering as important with a lot of benefits. "In Africa we value family a lot and as human beings and it is difficult to achieve a lot by oneself for our home, communities, nations and world at large. To develop, we must work together."