Liberia: NP Commander Donates Rice & Cash to Media Institutions in Bong

Gbarnga-Bong County Police Commander Safu Sheriff has donated six bags of 25kg of rice and fifty United States Dollars to six media institutions as a Xmas gifts in the County.

Presenting the items on December 27, 2021, the Liberia National Police Bong County Detachment Commander, said the donation was his own way of stretching hands to the media institutions amid the economic crisis in the Country.

The newly assigned Police Commander further said the donation is intended to help buttress the effort of media executives when it comes to paying attention to their workers in this festivities season in the County.

"And with the economic crisis in our country, currently I observe that there is a need to identify with media institutions here, so l am using this opportunity to find means that I can identify with your as media institutions that are working very high when it comes to informing our people. So I decided to donate this few bags of rice and fifty United States Dollars to be used for supe kind in festival season" he said.

The Bong County Police Commander maintained that he remains committed to working with media institutions and executives' for the betterment of the County in turn of fighting crime in the County and Liberia at large.

The six media institutions that benefited include; Kwatekeh Radio 100. 9MHz, Super Bongese Radio 104.9MHz, YMCA Radio 95.1MHz, Radio Gbarnga 96.5 MHz, Radio Paraclete 93.7 MHz and Hott FM Gbarnga 107.9MHz in Gbarnga, Bong County.

Radio Gbarnga received one bag of twenty-five kg rice along with one thousand Liberian Dollars; Super Bongese Radio benefited one bag of rice along with one thousand Liberian Dollars, Kwatekeh Radio received one bag of 25kg rice along with one thousand Liberian Dollars, YMCA radio received one bag of 25kg rice along with one thousand Liberian Dollars, Hott FM Gbarnga received one bag of 25kg rice along one thousand Liberian Dollars, while Radio Paraclete got one bag of 25kg rice plus one thousand Liberian Dollars.

Taking hold of the rice and cash on behalf of the beneficiary institutions, Super Bongese Radio Editor-In-Chief, Exodus T. Weah extolled the Bong County Police Commander for the gesture and noted that it came at the time, adding their institutions are in dying need of help.

"It came the right time indeed; we are in need as media workers in the County, " Mr. Weah asserted.

He assured Commander Sheriff of distributing rice and the cash to the six media institutions wisely and stressed the need for more support to media institutions in the County.

He revealed that it's first of its kind for a seating Police Commander of the County to distribute rice and cash to media institutions in the County.

