Malawi: Youths Turn to Monica Chakwera, Nundwe and Bushiri On Rumphi-Hewe Road

Young people who are working towards fixing some impassable areas on Rumphi-Hewe road in Rumphi district have implored first lady, Monica Chakwera, to consider intervening in their cause.

The young people trading under 'Friends of Rumphi West' told our reporter that the road, which is already in dilapidated state, becomes more impassable during rainy season.

According to the youths, they have decided to seeking assistance from the First Lady to plead with her husband to fulfil the campaign promise about the road. They say the First Lady is a mother who was born and bred in the area.

"We believe that she knows problems we're facing here more than anyone else. It is our hope, therefore, that she will respond positively to our cause," said Godfrey Chawinga, the team leader.

Our inspection of the road established that areas like Chankhalamu, Bembe and Jeka may indeed render the road impassable should the rains come.

Rumphi-Hewe road is part of the Rumphi-Nyika road which its construction was suspended some years ago due to what other sources claim to be funding hitches.

The youth who have mobilised some resources from amongst themselves have also called upon the Army General Vincent Nundwe and Prophet Shepherd Bushiri to join their hands in renovating some difficult areas of the road.

"These people are from here. We are asking them to join us in this cause. We have the manpower of course, but we still require a lot of interventions from them," added Chawinga.

Rumphi West has areas like Mwazisi and Hewe which are rich in fertile soils for agriculture. The poor road conditions, last year, affected the distribution of affordable inputs to farmers in the areas.

Member of Parliament for the area, Yona Adada Wiza Mkandawire was not immediately available for a comment on the issue but he was recently in the media after picking quarrels with Rumphi District Commissioner, Fred Moveti, over the management of Constituency Department Fund(CDF) which among other things assist in renovating roads.