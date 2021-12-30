Tunisia: Finance Law 2022 - Support Measures for Tourism Facilities That Kept Employees During Pandemic

Tunis/Tunisia — The 2022 Finance Law contains a series of measures to support tourism facilities and craft businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic. This law provides for a temporary allowance of 200 dinars for employees of these companies.

Under Article 61 of this law, the state will pay the employer's contribution to the legal social security scheme for salaries paid to Tunisian employees from June 30, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

This measure concerns tourism and craft businesses, whose activities have been temporarily halted in whole or in part because of the pandemic. It will benefit facilities that kept their employees and paid their salaries and social contributions.

The employees of tourist and handicraft enterprises whose activities have been temporarily stopped totally or partially because of the pandemic, as well as tourist guides, will receive an exceptional monthly allowance of 200 dinars for six months.