Tunisia: Defence Minister Meets With China's Ambassador

29 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Military cooperation between Tunisia and China and ways to strengthen it were discussed at a meeting Wednesday between Minister of National Defence Imed Memmich and China's ambassador to Tunisia ZHANG Jianguo.

Memmich commended China's willingness to support Tunisia and help it meet many challenges, such as combatting the coronavirus, the Defence department said in a statement.

He highlighted the fruitful cooperation between the two countries in areas of common interest, including military health and training.

The Chinese diplomat, for his part, stressed his country's willingness to continue military cooperation with Tunisia and to support its efforts to cope with the exceptional health situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

