South Africa: The Electric Vehicles Coming to South Africa in 2022

As fully electric vehicle sales continue to climb around the world, SA remains on the backfoot. However, premium vehicle manufacturers are planning to launch a number of new models in the country in 2022, more than doubling the current selection of options available for those who can afford the premium prices.

On 13 December 2021, Time magazine announced billionaire Elon Musk, as its Person of The Year. The announcement was accompanied by a relatively long article covering many of the billionaire's initiatives, which have changed our world in some ways and are set to fundamentally transform it in the future. Musk has no shortage of detractors, from those who believe the federal support for his SpaceX initiative would be money better spent improving terrestrial life, to those who argue that his satellite network, Starlink, could lead to unprecedented space pollution.

Whatever side of the argument one agrees with, it would be hard to ignore the potential impact of both these initiatives on the future of humanity. But it is Musk's Tesla, the electric vehicle and energy company, that the Time article argues has already significantly changed the world of automotive for the better: "That has made Musk arguably the biggest...