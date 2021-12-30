Africa: A Christmas Present From WHO - the Truth About How Covid Is Spread - and What to Do About It

29 December 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Gareth Kantor

Dr Gareth Kantor MB ChB; FRCP (Canada) is an anaesthesiologist in private practice and a Diplomate of the American Board of Anesthesiology. He is an honorary lecturer in the Department of Anaesthesiology & Perioperative Medicine, University of Cape Town; Assistant Professor at Case Western Reserve University (Cleveland, Ohio, US); Faculty, Institute of Healthcare Improvement (Boston, US); and a clinical consultant for Insight Actuaries & Consultants. He is a member of the expert panel of the Greenflag Association (https://greenflagassociation.com/. He writes in his personal capacity.

South Africa, and the world, have endured great suffering during this pandemic. It could have been different.

Though the pandemic exposed many societal defects that contributed to global suffering, the root cause of failure is that WHO, and other international public health authorities were unwilling to accept, and publicly declare, despite evidence available early on, that Covid-19 is an airborne disease.

Twenty-three months later, a Christmas eve gift to the world: WHO finally, though without penance for their "Original Sin", accept and quietly communicate this set of facts.

The refusal to give up on belief in a 100-year-old fallacy - that respiratory disease transmission occurs only by droplets and contact - is now a story told...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

