Zimbabwe: Rail-Road Level Crossing Accidents, Suicides Worry NRZ

30 December 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Columbus Mabika

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has expressed concern over the increase in rail-road level crossing accidents and suicides.

This comes after 47 rail suicide cases and 56 road rail crossing accidents took place from 2019 to date.

In statement, NRZ acting public relations manager Mr Martin Banda said rail-road accidents continued to happen despite the fact that drivers were aware of the need to exercise extreme caution when approaching rail crossings.

"The National Railways of Zimbabwe has observed with concern, the disturbing increasing rail-road level crossing accidents as well as suicide cases along its railway system countrywide in recent months.

"The accidents continue to occur at rail-road level crossings and undesignated rail level crossings, despite the fact that all drivers of both light and heavy vehicles are aware of the need to exercise extreme caution whenever they are approaching rail-road level crossings," said the statement.

"It is saddening and highly disturbing that we continue to lose precious human lives almost every month, in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru and Triangle, among other cities and towns.

"The increase in the number of rail level crossing accidents continues to evoke sad and heart rending memories of tragic accidents that happened on 2 November 2021 at a level crossing in Triangle where eight people travelling in a truck were involved in an accident.

"Two died on the spot while six others were seriously injured."

Mr Banda called on the public to seek professional counselling when facing challenges than to commit suicide.

"Suicide cases involving people who throw themselves in front of oncoming trains are also on the increase a scenario which is of major concern to the NRZ and the public at large.

"It is common knowledge that many people are facing social problems but it is not the right solution or answer to commit suicide."

