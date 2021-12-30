Nigeria: Kidnapped Ekiti Chief, Cocoa Merchants Paid N4 Million Ransom to Regain Freedom

30 December 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunje

Ado-Ekiti — A traditional Chief in Ijan Ekiti , Gbonyin Local Government area of Ekiti State, Chief Emmanuel Obafemi and two other kidnapped cocoa merchants have been freed by kidnappers after paying the sum N4 million as ransom.

They were said to have been released along Ikere road around 3.am yesterday and had now reunited with their families.

Obafemi was abducted on his farm located along Ado-Ijan road last Thursday and taken to an unknown destination.

The two cocoa merchants, who are residents of a farmstead called Ilupeju-Ijan were picked up on Saturday along Ijan-Ise road.

A family source confided in journalists in Ado Ekiti yesterday that Obafemi paid a sum of N2 million before being let off the hook.

"I can confirm to you that Chief Obafemi paid N2m while the two other cocoa merchants paid another N2m making a total of N4m before they were released around 3am today (Wednesday)".

However, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the release of the abductees, saying they had since rejoined with their families.

"They were released around 3am this morning. They are now with their families safe and sound.

"But let me say that the release was as a result of the hardwork put up by the combined forces of police, Amotekun Corps and local hunters, who combed the forest in search of the abductees.

"We assure Ekiti residents of their safety always while urging them to always avail us of useful information that can help in safeguarding the lives and property of our citizens".

