Gambia: National Assembly to Commence Committee Sittings Next Week

The national assembly is gearing up for its maiden 2022 committee sittings, which commences on Monday 3rd January 2022.

The said committee sittings as alluded to by the Assembly in its 2022 calendar issued on Tuesday will continue till the 31st of January 2022.

As required by section 7(1) of the National Assembly Act, the National Assembly Authority will hold its maiden meeting from Tuesday 4th to 6th January 2022.

This as indicated by the assembly calendar is expected to be followed by the Senior Management Meeting, slated for 31st January, in line with requirement of regulation 79 of the National Assembly Service Regulation.

"National Assembly Authority Meeting (second) is slated for 1st February 2022, in line with requirement of section 7(1) of the National Service Act. The First Ordinary Session of the National Assembly in the 2022 legislative year, is slated for a period from 3rd to 28th February 2022", says the legislature.

The NA calendar also indicated that the 2022 National Assembly Elections is slated for a period from 5th March to 9th April 2022. This will be followed by the meeting of the bureau of committees, and the induction seminar for the sixth legislature, slated for 9th to 13th May 2022.

According to the legislative 2022 calendar, the parliamentary election is scheduled for the 9th April 2022, whilst Ramadan begins on the 2nd of April 2022.

The clerk of the assembly is scheduled to hold a parliamentary briefing session for the new National Assembly Members on the 12th April 2022, whilst the second ordinary session of the assembly in the 2022 legislative year (inaugural session of the sixth legislature) is slated for 13th to 22nd April 2022.

President Adama Barrow, as indicated by the calendar, is scheduled to deliver the 2022 State of the Nation Address on 15th September 2022, and on the 14th November 2022, the Finance Minister, is scheduled to lay the 2023 annual estimates of revenue and expenditure.

"Appropriation bill, 2023 budget speech is slated for 2nd December 2022. The Senior Management Meeting is slated for 29th December 2022, in line with requirement of regulation 79 of the National Assembly Service Regulations," disclosed the Legislature.