Gambia: Veteran Journalist Abdoulie Gibril Dibba Laid to Rest

Hundreds of Gambians, from all works of life, attended the burial rites of Abdoulie Gibril Dibba, a veteran journalist, who until the time of his demise was the anchor of the "Farmers' Eye" and "Life of the Rural People" Columns on the Foroyaa Newspaper.

The experienced journalist has worked with Foroyaa Newspaper for almost 3 decades.

Honourable Halifa Sallah, editorial advicer and member of the Foroyaa Editorial Board said Dibba was someone who was a selfless person who devoted his time and life to God and services of mankind.

He said Dibba's demise is a great loss to the nation because he was one who dedicated his entire life in serving mankind.

"Dibba was someone who was open-minded and progressive in his thinking. He dedicated his life in serving human kind," Halifa Sallah said.

He said the late journalist dedicated his life to serving mankind and he has always remained committed in the service of humankind.

Amie Sanneh, the Chairperson of the Foroyaa Workers Association has been working with Dibba for over a decade. She described the late veteran journalist as a person with good qualities who is easy to go with.

"Everybody at the office likes him because of his openness. He was a very honest man," Sanneh said.

The reporter now turned marketing officer said Dibba was an easy going man who smiles for everyone at the office - Foroyaa.

She said Dibba, despite his ill-health, used to come to work because of his love to serve humankind.

Awa Dumbuya, the first wife to the late journalist said Dibba was her best friend and husband, who was at all the times caring and supportive to the family and beyond at all times.

"He was friendly to everyone and open-hearted. He never wanted to see anyone sad. He always wanted to see people smiling," he said.

She had 5 children with Dibba

Yassin Marong, the second wife to the late writer expressed similar comments. She had 4 siblings with late Dibba.

This is what Alagie Yorro Jallow wrote about the late veteran journalist.

Epitaph: Comrade Abdoulie Dibba.

Alagi Yorro Jallow

InnaLilahi Inna Ilaihi Rajihoun.

My profound condolences to the family, the Gambia media fraternity colleagues, the PDOIS executive and party supporters, and the editorial board of FOROYAA newspaper on Comrade Abdoulie Dibba's passing. I am mourning the incomparable Comrade Abdoulie Dibba, whom I had the great privilege of working and interacting with many years during my stink with FOROYAA. Aside from his spectacular dedication and memorable moments to the country, he was a true democrat, patriot, and original: compassionate, charismatic, irrepressible, and wise. May Allah grant him Alannah Firdausi.

Death can be cruel; in Dr. Martin Luther King's speech (to which I paraphrase), sometimes life is as hard as crucible steel and unfair. However, as a faith and hope, death is just a footnote that opens the door to everlasting life! Comrade Abdoulie Dibba died young, while he held a promising future in his hands and heart.

Death is a shadow that always; ALWAYS follows the body. A universal, inevitable phenomenon that picks the weak and the strong, the rich and the poor, young and old. "Every man must do two things alone; he must do his believing and own dying" (Martin Luther - not the King). Yes. All that lives must die. It is a debt we must pay. In the words of Hilaire Beloc, "Death is what even politicians fail to bribe or swindle, bully or blackmail." Fare thee well, Comrade Abdoulie Dibba: a man's ability may be great or small, but if he has this spirit, he is already noble-minded and pure, a man of moral integrity and above vulgar interests, a man who is of value to the people.

If you live for many years, death comes in every day. However, you live forever if you value and contribute to culture, art, science, knowledge, art, and wisdom. Abdoulie Dibba lived an accomplished life of service to humanity. Therefore, he will be lived forever. If you just ate, worked, bred, and died, you die forever. Comrade Abdoulie Dibba lived a life of sacrifice and commitment to the upliftment of people. Furthermore, in death, he was honored. Many people die the latter; they die dead. Comrade Abdoulie Dibba.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To die doing what you love is not to die!

To die saving another life is not to die!

To die a patriot is not to die!

To die a martyr is not to die!

Comrade Abdoulie Dibba did not die!

He heeded a call that was beyond himself!

He transitioned after knowing transcendence!

Fly away, bold soul!

Merge again into the nothingness of primordial being!

Be one with the evolving universe!

Return to be one from whence you came!

To die saving humanity is not to die!

Abdoulie Dibba is alive in spirit.

May Allah grant him Aljanah Firdaudi.