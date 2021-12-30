Tunisia: Public Consultation - Head of State Chairs Meeting On Preparations for Launch of Online Platform

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied chaired, Wednesday at the Palace of Carthage, a meeting that reviewed preparations underway for the launch of the online platform dedicated to the public consultation.

According to a statement from the Presidency, the meeting was attended by Prime Minister Najla Bouden-Romdhane, Minister of Social Affairs Malek Ezzahi, Minister of Education Fathi Slaouti, Minister of Youth and Sports Kamal Dguich, and Minister of Communication Technologies Nizar Neji.

President Kais Saied listened to a presentation on the various technical aspects of this electronic platform, its operating mechanisms and the way to participate.

Saied pointed out that the public consultation should be launched on the date set, namely on January 1, 2022, in application of the decisions announced on December 13.

The head of state stressed the need to provide all technical guarantees for this electronic platform to be an "interactive" and "secure" framework that can record the proposals of citizens at home and abroad. "Tunisians must be involved in the formulation of proposals in various areas. These proposals will be later developed, before the next deadlines scheduled fo 2022, "he was quoted as saying in the same statement.

The President of the Republic said at the meeting "this consultation is part of establishing a new vision allowing the "sovereign" Tunisian people to express themselves freely.

For his part, Minister of Communication Technologies Nizar Neji reviewed the most important components of this digital platform, which contains 30 questions to be answered, with spaces for free expression for people who would participate with an "unknown" identity.

The Minister said access to this platform will take place after the participant receives a secret number sent via SMS by dialing *1712# followed by the number of the national identity card.