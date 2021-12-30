South Africa: The Arch - an Icon of Rectitude

analysis

Kgalema Motlanthe is a former President of South Africa who served between 25 September 2008 and 9 May 2009, following the resignation of Thabo Mbeki.

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu's passing has robbed South Africa, the continent and the world of an icon of rectitude, a reservoir of wisdom, a spiritual leader and a moral compass. The Arch, as he was affectionately known, had a strong aversion to social conflict while embodying a deep sense of justice. The qualities propelled him to the forefront of the fight against the pernicious system of apartheid and injustice wherever it reared its head.

While advocating for peace, he recognised it was unattainable without social justice, for which he campaigned vigorously. The apartheid regime pulled our all stops to no avail in its attempt to silence him, arguably because he consistently chipped away at the cornerstone of the racist doctrine of a God-ordained hierarchy of races. Archbishop Emeritus Tutu believed that all human beings were made in the image of God and, therefore, any theology that preached segregation based on race was heresy.

Archbishop Emeritus Tutu was at the forefront of the battles our people waged on other fronts, notably mass mobilisation and international...