Nigeria: 4 Ritualists Arrested Over Murder of Businesswoman

Four suspects have been arrested by the police for killing a businesswoman, Bolaji Akerele, in Ile-Ife, Osun State, for alleged money ritual.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Wale Olokode, told Daily Trust that the suspects, Sunday Olajide, Hammed Semiu, Salawudeen Lukman and Isiaka Salawudeen conspired and killed the woman in Ife, removed some parts of her body and took them to Iwo town for the money ritual.

Olokode explained that the suspects killed and used parts of her body to prepare a black soap in Iwo with intent to become rich after bathing with the soap.

The woman was said to be a timber seller in Ile-Ife before she was killed by the suspects.

The CP said the suspects deceived the woman that they had planks for sale in a bush and she followed them into the bush to buy the planks but they killed her there.

He said the suspects confessed that they strangulated the woman, took parts of her body that they needed and dumped her remains in the bush.

The remains of the woman, he said, were recovered in the bush by police detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department, Osogbo, which led to the arrest of the suspects.

The commissioner said the suspects would be charged to court after the completion of the case, stressing that they would face the full wrath of the law.