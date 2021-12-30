Zimbabwe: Church Leaders Denounce Sanctions

LOCAL church leaders have condemned corruption and denounced illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by Western countries which they say should be removed urgently.

The country's successful land reform implemented in the early 2000s triggered the imposition of financial sanctions against Zimbabwe.

The European Union introduced sanctions commonly referred to as the Common Foreign Security Policy Frame work (CFSP) imposed in February 2002 while the United States enacted the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (Zidera), which restricts support to Zimbabwe's economy.

Speaking during the 5th edition of the annual National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair grounds in Bulawayo on Sunday, church leaders said the illegal sanctions were hurting ordinary Zimbabweans.

Apostle Andrew Wutawunashe, founder of the Family of God Church and chairman of Faith for the Nation Campaign, urged churches to rally behind the Government in calling for the removal of the illegal

sanctions.

"The church has felt a serious burden of illegal sanctions, which are hurting our people. They are victimising poor people and when you are a Zimbabwean and advocating for sanctions, you are as good as destroying your nation and the economy," he said.

Apostle Wutawunashe said the call for the removal of sanctions was based on a conviction from the Word of God.

"Concerning the sanctions upon our nation, we were inspired, not by political persuasion but by conviction from the Word of God. Sanctions are a heavy burden on the poor," he said.

"Through these sanctions we end up not being able to purchase any piece of equipment that could save a baby in the hospital, you are putting a burden on your nation and oppressing people and yoking a nation."

Last month, Apostle Wutawunashe, together with a team of local clerics under the banner of the Zimbabwe Churches' Sanctions Relief Initiative, engaged the head of the Anglican Church, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, in England to whom they handed over a letter seeking support in the removal of illegal economic sanctions.

"We were once colonised by the same country that has today yoked us with sanctions, which is like a follow up punishment.

We are lobbying those nations that imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe to remove them for the sake of the suffering masses and the economy," said Apostle Wutawunashe.

The leader of the Zion Christian Church Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi commended the Second Republic for stabilising the economy despite the sanctions.

"If anyone thinks by evolution they belong where they belong, they should be patriotic. How can you be patriotic if you ignore your ancestors and call for sanctions?" he said.

"Zimbabwe is the only country that we have. As indigenous people, we should be patriotic."

Bishop Mutendi commended the Government for spearheading the land reform programme, which corrected the skewed land ownership which favoured the whites.

"It seems to me from Cape to Cairo, President Mnangagwa is the only Head of State leading a nation that has succeeded in owning land. We are now being punished by Western countries with sanctions for our land reform," he said.

Bishop Mutendi slammed corrupt individuals and urged citizens and the church to play a role in complementing Government efforts in the fight against the scourge.

"Despite these illegal sanctions we are surviving with no queues for bread or fuel. Sanctions and institutionalised corruption are twin devils. "As a church we will continue to speak against sanctions and calling for their removal because they are hurting ordinary Zimbabweans," he said.

Bishop Mutendi said sanctions hinder progress and that is why the Church is saying they should be removed unconditionally.

Pentecostal Assemblies of Zimbabwe Bishop Trevor Manhanga weighed in saying sanctions and corruptions are two 'demons'.

"They are Siamese twins. Let us rise and build our country. There are too many people in Zimbabwe who enjoy corruption and I challenge everyone to fight sanctions and corruption. You don't have to be a politician to fight corruption and sanctions," he said.

Bishop Manhanga said every Zimbabweans has a collective responsibility to build Zimbabwe and make a difference.

"We should all be prepared to fight for our country and when we come together in unity, we can overcome our enemies. A divided church is detrimental to the well-being of the nation and we need to come together," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Religion Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"When we are united as a nation there is nothing impossible for us as Zimbabweans, absolutely nothing. We pray to God to raise the walls of integrity in Zimbabwe and we need men and women of integrity."

Bishop Manhanga urged Zimbabweans in the diaspora to return home and help build the country. Despite the frustration being inflicted by the illegal sanctions, the country has exhibited resilience with Government under the Second Republic implementing robust policies and programmes to thwart the effects of sanctions.

Sadc has maintained that the economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe are hurting the entire southern African region hence the bloc on October 25, 2019, embarked on a campaign to speak with one voice against sanctions on Zimbabwe.

The region has since declared the 25 October as the day they join the people of Zimbabwe to push for the removal of the illegal sanctions.

Zimbabwe and all Sadc countries on this day conduct various activities in their respective countries to highlight the adverse effects of the sanctions and also call for their unconditional removal.