Zimbabwe: Puma Promotion Targets Volume Revenue Growth

PUMA Energies Zimbabwe held the grand draw of its nine-week long jackpot promotion last Friday to incentivise customers and boost its fuel and lubrication volumes after a downward trend in 2020 due to Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Puma Energies general manager Cydwell Chitewe, said the promotion managed to grow volumes, one of the key deliverables as some service stations registered volume growth of up to 100 percent as had been targeted.

Mr Chitewe said although Puma Energies maintained market dominance over the year, which was characterised by Covid-19 disruptions, volumes were 60 percent below budget, hence the promotion to stimulate sales this year.

The promotion which ran from October 17, and December 18, 2021 saw a total of 188 000 entries from all the regions across the country.

Officially launching the grand draw, Mr Chitewe said the promotion sought to minimise the impact of Covid-19 induced lockdowns, which curtailed fuel consumption as companies were not fully operational and the travelling was restricted.

The period also characterised some price wars within the market.

"Our desire with this promotion was to push for volume recovery for both fuel and lubrication, more importantly, we wanted to incentivise and reward our customers, and with all these objectives that we set for ourselves, the promotion was largely a success.

"As Puma Energy, we aim to forge a lasting relationship with our customers, each day we aim to deliver value through quality fuel and product enhanced offers and services," said Mr Chitewe.

Nine weekly draws were conducted in the build-up to the grand draw and each draw saw 25 customers winning 40 litres of fuel from Puma Energies across Zimbabwe.

In terms of the grand prize draw held on December 23, 2021, Mr Tinoda Mukutu of Gweru walked away with the grand prize of brand new Nissan NP200.

The first runner-up was Ega Muleya of Victoria Falls who walked away with a six-month supply of fuel totalling 600 litres, while the second runner-up Munyaradzi Chiguware of Waterfalls won 300 litres of fuel which will be provided over three months.

Dr Godfrey Rukwava of Turnpike of Norton got to walk away with a month's supply of fuel amounting to 100 litres. A total of 25 customers also won 40 litres of fuel each on the day of the grand draw.