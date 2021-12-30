Zimbabwe: Farmers Can Still Insure Against Hailstorm, Says RTA

30 December 2021
The Herald (Harare)

TOBACCO farmers who want to take out insurance cover against hail damage to their crops can still do so.

The Rhodesia Tobacco Association's hail insurance scheme is in no way affected by the decision to cancel registration Lloyd's of London.

This point was emphasised by an RTA official in an interview yesterday to remove the impression some growers may have gained that tobacco is no longer accepted. To date more than 2 000 tobacco growers have taken out insurance this season.

He said the existing contract between the RTA and Lloyd's was not affected by the Government's decision and it did not expire until the end of the present growing season.

He expressed confidence that "if things do not return to normal soon, the hail insurance scheme can be continued without difficulty".

He added: "The RTA has been underwritten by the Lloyd's of London since 1938 and I have nothing but praise for the complete understanding which Lloyd's has always given to RTA."

LESSONS FOR TODAY

Tobacco insurance is key in supporting the agricultural sector.

Unlike most crops, tobacco is harvested as leaves thus the vagaries of weather like hailstorm cause a great loss to tobacco products.

A week ago a hailstorm destroyed 25 hectares of tobacco in Morondera. In 2018, some small-scale tobacco farmers in Zvimba were left counting their losses after heavy rains extensively destroyed their crop. In most cases the crop will not have been insured, and the farmer loses out.

It's a wakeup call for all tobacco farmers and every other farmer to ensure that their crop is well insured.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X