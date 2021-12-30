Zimbabwe: Machete Gang Robs Dombotombo Family

A family in Dombotombo, Marondera, last week lost cash and cellphones after a machete wielding gang raided their home at night.

On December 21, two men armed with a machete and a knife went to Innocent Mandizvidza's house where they saw Mandizvidza's wife, Sarudzai, disposing of litter outside the house.

The two ordered her not to raise alarm and force-marched her into the house where after threatening the family, they demanded some cash.

Deputy police spokesperson for Mashonaland East Province Assistant Inspector Misheck Denhere confirmed the incident and appealed for information on the whereabouts of the suspects.

"Inside the house, they tied Mandizvidza's hands while demanding cash. It is alleged that one of the suspects force-marched Sarudzai into the bedroom where he took US$200 and an Itel A5 cellphone. The suspects the locked the family inside and went away. They are still at large."

Meanwhile police in Mashonaland East Province are hunting for five unknown men who robbed a truck driver and two other passengers of cash and other valuables.

The incident also occurred in the nigh of December 21.

Gideon Gareth (52), the driver of a haulage truck arrived at Mbudzi roundabout where he picked two passengers. He picked up five more passengers at Boka Tobacco Sales Floor bus stop who indicated that they wanted to be dropped off at Mhondoro turn-off.

On arrival at the turn-off, the driver stopped the truck so that the five could disembark.

"Two of the five suspects attacked the driver from behind and tied him with shoelaces.

"They also tied the other two passengers with shoelaces.

"The driver and the other two passengers were robbed of US$130 and cellphones before the suspects ran away."

The driver later managed to free himself and also untied the other two passengers before they reported the matter at Featherstone Police Station. Nothing has been recovered yet.