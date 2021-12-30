Ethiopia: House Endorses Proclamation to Set Up Nat'l Dialogue Commission

House of Peoples' Representatives has approved a bill provided to establish the Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission with majority voting in favor, 13 voting against, and one abstention.

The House, during its first year second extraordinary session, endorsed the draft proclamation having held a wide-ranging discussion on it.

The House had referred the draft proclamation to the Legal, Justice, and Democracy Affairs Standing Committee for further scrutiny and some amendments have been already made to the draft proclamation, it was learnt.

Presenting report and resolution to the House, Chairperson of Legal, Justice, and Democracy Affairs Standing Committee Etsegenet Mengistu said that after the draft proclamation was referred to the Standing Committee, over three public hearings were held with the participation of representatives from Inter-Religious Council of Ethiopia, civil society organizations, public and private media institutions, scholars, speakers of regional councils, and prominent persons.

As to her, useful and constructive inputs have been gained in these discussions to develop the draft proclamation.

She also explained that when the draft proclamation was drafted, the power to appoint commissioners based on nominations from the public, political parties, and civil society organizations was vested in the Prime Minister, and now the power is vested in the Speaker of the House of Peoples' Representatives to make the commission more independent.

The proclamation also stipulates that a given commissioner who is resigned or removed from his/her position shall not be appointed to another public office for two years in order to ensure the neutrality of the Commission.

BY ABDUREZAK MOHAMMED

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 30 DECEMBER 2021