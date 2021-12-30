Kenya: Airtel Lauds Ca Move to Lower Calling Rates As a Timely Determination

Nairobi — Airtel Kenya Wednesday lauded the move by the Communications Authority of Kenya(CAK) to lower the mobile termination rates (MTR) and Fixed termination rate (FTR) as a move that will greatly benefit the Kenyan consumer and enable one to call more across networks with ease.

The Authority , a week ago, cut the rates from Sh0.99 to Sh0.12 effective from January 1 2022.

In a statement, the operator noted that by exercising its statutory mandate, the regulator fully aligned with the interests of the consumer.

"Interconnection enables customers to seamlessly call each other across networks. Without interconnection, users would be forced to obtain mobile or fixed numbers from one network, " a statement issued read.

Airtel said the reduction will also increase mobile penetration in Kenya and enhance access to voice and data services to support the Government's broadband strategy and better position Kenya as a regional ICT Hub.

"Customers will also get to benefit from better services as Telcos will now have more money to invest into their infrastructure and networks, as opposed to using the same money to pay high interconnection fees," Airtel said.

CA said the cut will have a positive impact on both consumers and operators, adding the review will reduce the need for consumers to own multiple SIM cards as charges across networks come down.

"The review was founded on the recognition that higher mobile termination rates and fixed termination rates mean higher calling rates for consumer making it difficult go them to enjoy affordable communications services," CA said in a statement.

The Authority further noted that at the retail level, consumers will enjoy access to a variety of affordable services across networks while at the wholesale level operators will have more price flexibility.