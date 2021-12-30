Malawi: 1,050 Babies Born On Christmas Day in Malawi

The Ministry of Health has recorded a total of 1,050 babies that were born on Christmas Day this year in different hospitals in different districts across the country.

Records show that out of the 1,050 babies, 515 are baby boys while 535 are baby girls. Mangochi district registered more births than any other district with the figure standing at 102.

Public Relations Officer for the Ministry, Adrian Chikumbe, confirmed the figures to the local media adding that there is a lot to be done in enhancing family planning methods among households.

"1,050 babies were born on Christmas Day from 20 hospitals that have given us data on the same. 515 are boys while 535 are girls. Lilongwe district which has a population of over 2 million people registered 90 births while Mangochi registered 102. In Mulanje, 77 babies were born and Mzimba registered 76 births. A small district like Thyolo registered up to 71 births," explained Chikumbe.

Commenting on strides made towards the issue family planning methods, Chikumbe said there is a lot to be done.

"This shows that we have done slightly better at national level but if you look at district by district you notice that there is a lot to be done on the issue of family planning methods," he said.