Africa: Colonel Doumbouya Puts Pressure On Syli National for Can-2021

30 December 2021
The Point (Banjul)

A few days before the kickoff of the 33rd edition of the African Cup of Nations, scheduled from January 9 to February 6, 2022 on Cameroonian soil, the Syli National now led by Kaba Diawara received the Guinean tricolor at the palace Mohamed V.

After the qualification for the next CAN, Kaba Diawara and his men were received on Monday at the Mohamed V palace, for the traditional presentation of the national flag. It is under the aegis of the Ministry of Sports, Youth and Youth Employment in collaboration with the normalisation committee, that President Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya first sent a message to the players before handing the tricolor to the players.

Guinean representatives.

Facing the Guinean warriors, Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya was not at all tender in his message. The president said "The cup or you pay back the money that will be invested in you." It was with these words that Young Boys player Mohamed Ali Camara received the flag on behalf of the Guinean delegation followed by an accompanying message.

As a reminder, Guinea is housed in Group (C) along with Malawi, Senegal and Zimbabwe. And, on account of its first outing, the Syli National of Guinea will play against Malawi on January 10, 2022, in Bafoussam (Cameroon).

