Djibouti: IMF Staff Completes 2021 Article Iv Mission to Djibouti

End-of-Mission press releases include statements of IMF staff teams that convey preliminary findings after a visit to a country. The views expressed in this statement are those of the IMF staff and do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF's Executive Board. Based on the preliminary findings of this mission, staff will prepare a report that, subject to management approval, will be presented to the IMF's Executive Board for discussion and decision.

Washington, DC: A team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) led by Brett Rayner conducted a virtual mission ending on December 20 to hold Article IV consultation discussions. At the end of the mission, Mr. Rayner issued the following statement.

"Djibouti's large-scale infrastructure investments have driven strong economic growth in recent years, but the benefits have not been widely shared. Djibouti has invested in significant port-related infrastructure, which generated annual growth of almost 7 percent between 2013 and 2019, before the COVID crisis. However, with investments centered on capital-intensive projects, few domestic jobs and little tax revenues have been generated, and unemployment remains high. As a result, progress on social outcomes has been slow.

"As port-related investments have grown, macroeconomic vulnerabilities have increased. Public debt has risen to about 70 percent of GDP. Furthermore, with investments increasingly carried out by state-owned enterprises and the new sovereign wealth fund, a large share of fiscal activity is now off-budget.

"The COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in neighboring Ethiopia have had a significant impact on economic activity and exposed Djibouti's macroeconomic vulnerabilities. Port activity has fallen, initially due to pandemic-related disruptions to global trade, then on reduced demand from Ethiopia. As a result, output growth slowed to about 1 percent in 2020.

"The economic outlook is clouded by the conflict in Ethiopia. Growth is expected to recover to about 4 percent in 2021 on a rebound in investments and construction, but the outlook for 2022 is less favorable and subject to downside risks due to the conflict in Ethiopia and a possible resurgence of the pandemic. Once the regional security and health situations are secured, growth prospects are strong, with a competitive port sector well-positioned to benefit from a rebound in regional and global trade.

"Djibouti's main challenge is to support a durable and inclusive recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and the conflict in neighboring Ethiopia. The authorities are thus encouraged to prioritize domestic revenue mobilization to restore debt sustainability and create space for social spending. To raise revenues, the authorities should reduce tax exemptions, including for state-owned enterprises. Governance and public financial management reforms will also be needed to preserve economic stability.

"Structural reforms would help to create jobs. Improvements in the educational system would help address labor-skill mismatches. Ongoing investments in solar and wind production would reduce the price of electricity and boost the country's competitiveness. In addition, a recently announced partial privatization of Djibouti Telecom could help to reduce IT prices and expand access to cellular services.

"The IMF staff would like to thank the authorities for their close collaboration and candid and informative discussions."