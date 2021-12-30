Sudan: Unknown Forces Threaten Darfur Lawyer in Sudanese Capital

Khartoum — A group of men riding in a shaded vehicle blocked the car of Nafeesa Hajar, deputy head of the Darfur Bar Association (DBA), when she was heading home in Khartoum on Tuesday evening.

The group, whose identity was not revealed, threatened the lawyer if she and her colleagues would continue to provide legal aid to detained protesters and those who were sexually harassed and raped during the December 25 demonstrations.

The DBA said in a statement yesterday that more of its lawyers have been intimidated in the same way.

The Association stated that it will continue to do its work, which is "providing legal aid to those affected by human rights violations and championing rights and freedoms issues".

The Darfur lawyers will submit a memorandum to the Attorney General requesting "to take these threats seriously as well as the criminal infringement that may result from them".