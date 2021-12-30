Egypt: National Security Alert Raised Ahead of New Year

Minister of Interior Mahmoud Tawfiq reviewed Wednesday during a meeting with some of his assistants and top security officials the ministry's strategy for maintaining nationwide security, as Christmas and New Year's festivities are expected within few days.

The minister initiated the meeting by thanking all the members of the Egyptian police forces for their diligent efforts recently.

He ordered the officials to remain vigilant and raise state-wide security alert to its highest level during the period ahead, to ensure the safety of citizens and secure critical state institutions and religious buildings.

The meeting also tackled the ministry's measures to follow up the strict implementation of anti-coronavirus precautions, in line with a State comprehensive plan to stem the virus spread.

MENA