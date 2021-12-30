Egypt: IDSC - Adolescents, Youth Majority of Social Media Users

Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) asserted that the social media has negative and positive impacts, adding that the adolescents and the youth are the majority of the users of social media and the most harmed by it.

This came in an information analysis on the social media and how it plays a developing role around the world.

The analysis tackled the international role of the social media and its global impact.

The analysis showed the negative impact of social media on users, including anxiety, depression, isolation desire, loneliness feeling and lack of communication skills.

MENA