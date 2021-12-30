Egypt: Sisi Reconstitutes National Council for Human Rights

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has issued Decree No. 616 of 2021 reconstituting the National Council for Human Rights (NCHR) for the next four years.

Under the decree, Ambassador Moushira Khattab shall chair the National Council for Human Rights, and Ambassador Mahmoud Karem Mahmoud will serve as deputy chairperson.

The council's members are Mohamed Anas Qassem Youssef Gaafar, George Isaac, Mohamed Sameh Amr Bandar, Hoda Ragheb Awad, Nevine Mosaad, Noha Ali Bakr, Abdel Gawad Ahmed Abdel Hamid, Rabha Fathi Shafiq, Nehad Abul Qumsan, and Hany Ibrahim Fahmy.

The council shall also include as members Walaa Gad el Karim, Ghada Mahmoud Hammam, Mohamed Mamdouh Galal Abdel Halim, Alaa Shalaby, Ezzat Ibrahim, Noha Talaat Abdel Qawy, Mahmoud Mohamed Saad Metwally Basiouny, Samira Luqa Daniel, Wafaa Benjamin Basta Mitri, Essam El Din Ahmed Taha Shiha, Mohamed Anwar Ahmed Esmat El Sadat, Dina Hisham Mohamed Abbas Khalil, Saeed Abdel Hafez Saeed Darwish, Ismail Abdel Rahman Mohamed, and Ayman Gaafar Zuhri Ahmed.

The decree was published in the official gazette on Wednesday.

MENA