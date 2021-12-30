Egypt, Russia, Discuss Aspects of Economic Cooperation

30 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian Ambassador in Moscow Nazih al Najari conferred with Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Vasiliy Osmakov on aspects of economic cooperation in the different domains.

The meeting tackled the latest developments of the projects of the Russian industrial zone, Dabaa nuclear station, manufacturing 1300 locomotives in addition to opportunities of Egyptian-Russian cooperation in the different economic sectors especially pharmaceutical trade and industry, manufacturing cars and maritime and air transport, the Foreign Ministry said on Facebook on Wednesday.

Both sides took up the preparations done for the participation of Egypt as a guest in St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June.

Najari said that both sides lauded the level of economic cooperation ties binding both countries which reflect the strategic relations between them.

Both sides also agreed on joint coordination to increase the volume of trade and investments for the interest of both countries.

