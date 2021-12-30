Tanzania: CAF Reunites Simba and Chama

THE Tanzanian envoys in the CAF Confederation Cup, Simba have been placed in Group D of the tournament's group stage together with teams from Morocco, Ivory Coast and Niger. The teams are Renaissance Sportive de Berkane of Morocco, ASEC Mimosas (Cote d'Ivoire) and Union Sportive Gendarmerie Nationale (Niger).

The 2021-22 CAF Confederation Cup Group Stage draw was conducted on Tuesday at CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt. In the thrilling pairings draw, the Egyptian giant's Al Ahly SC coach Pitso Mosimane assisted Khaled Nassar, the CAF's Head of Competitions.

The Confederation draw has brought a lot of attraction and excitement to Tanzanian football lovers as Simba will meet RS Berkane, the home of Clatous Chama and Tuisila Kisinda. There are a lot of memories between Simba and the two players who serve Berkane and mostly Chama as the Zambian is one of the club's former stars who had a bright career in the club.

Chama has won multiple awards, including the player of the year while serving Simba. Besides winning several individual awards, Chama was among the potential players who helped Simba reach the CAF Champions League quarter-finals. Along with Chama, Tuisila Kisinda played for Young Africans, so meeting Simba will be an enticement of its kind. Simba grabbed a ticket to play in the CAF Confederation Cup's group stage following their 4-2 aggregate victory over Red Arrows this December.

Simba's 3-0 win over Red Arrows in the first leg at Benjamin Mkapa dwarfed the 2-1 loss Simba suffered in the fiercely contested at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, Zambia. This is the first time Simba will play in the Confederation Cup's group stage as they have frequently featured in the superior CAF Champions League.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The group matches will begin next year on February 13th. Group A includes Pyramids (Egypt), CS Sfaxien (Tunisia), Zanaco (Zambia), Ahly Tripoli (Libya). Group B will have JS Kabylie (Algeria) or Royal Leopards (Eswatini), Orlando Pirates (South Africa), JS Saoura (Algeria) and Al Ittihad (Libya). Group C has drawn TP Mazembe (DR Congo), Coton Sport (Cameroon), Al Masry (Egypt) and AS Otoho (Congo). After the Confederation draw was completed the 2021- 22 CAF Champions' League Group Stage was conducted at the same venue yesterday.

Group A includes Al Ahly (Egypt) who are the defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), Al Hilal (Sudan) and Al Merriekh (Sudan). Group B consists of Raja Club Athletic (Morocco) who are the defending Confederation Champions, Horoya (Guinea), ES Setif (Algeria) and AmaZulu (South Africa).

Group C has Esperance (Tunisia), Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia), CR Belouizdad (Algeria) and Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswana). Group D has Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco), Zamalek (Egypt), Petro Atletico (Angola) and GD Sagrada Esperanca