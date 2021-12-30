Algeria: Mauritania's President Starts State Visit to Algeria

The President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El-Ghazouani on Monday started a three-day state visit to Algeria, at the invitation of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The welcome ceremony was also attended by the Speaker of the Council of the Nation (Upper House), Salah Goudjil, the People's National Assembly (Lower House), Brahim Boughali, the President of the Constitutional Council, Omar Belhadj, the Chief of Staff of the People's National Army, Lieutenant General Said Chanegriha, members of the both countries' governments and representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Algiers.

See also: Mauritania's president on state visit to Algeria from Monday

The two presidents listened to the anthems of the two countries and hailed detachments of the various corps of the Army which paid them the honors, while 21 shots of cannon sounded in honor of the guest of Algeria.