Algeria: Mauritania's President Starts State Visit to Algeria

27 December 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

The President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El-Ghazouani on Monday started a three-day state visit to Algeria, at the invitation of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The welcome ceremony was also attended by the Speaker of the Council of the Nation (Upper House), Salah Goudjil, the People's National Assembly (Lower House), Brahim Boughali, the President of the Constitutional Council, Omar Belhadj, the Chief of Staff of the People's National Army, Lieutenant General Said Chanegriha, members of the both countries' governments and representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Algiers.

See also: Mauritania's president on state visit to Algeria from Monday

The two presidents listened to the anthems of the two countries and hailed detachments of the various corps of the Army which paid them the honors, while 21 shots of cannon sounded in honor of the guest of Algeria.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X