Algeria: President Tebboune to Start 2022 With Great Popularity

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who has managed in record time to restore the authority of the State and conduct suitable institutional reforms, will start 2022, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of Algeria's independence, with a great popularity, according to observers.

"When he became President of the Republic on 19 December 2019, there was a serious trust crisis. The institutions of the Republic were weakened and crippled. Others were in pieces," they said, affirming that "in a record time, President Tebboune managed to restore the State's authority. He also succeeded in establishing trust with his fellow citizens. "

At the international level, "his policy culminated in the enshrinement of Algeria's leadership, as he is the only Algerian president to embark on an intelligent diplomacy, enabling him to take action in order to close trouble spots, and strengthen Algeria's position as a major and key player in the stability and establishment of peace in the region."

For these observers "President Tebboune's first two years in office have brought in deep institutional, social and economic reforms to the country that will celebrate its 60th anniversary of independence, under the leadership of a very popular and visionary president."