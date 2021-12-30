Algeria: President Tebboune to Start 2022 With Great Popularity

25 December 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who has managed in record time to restore the authority of the State and conduct suitable institutional reforms, will start 2022, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of Algeria's independence, with a great popularity, according to observers.

"When he became President of the Republic on 19 December 2019, there was a serious trust crisis. The institutions of the Republic were weakened and crippled. Others were in pieces," they said, affirming that "in a record time, President Tebboune managed to restore the State's authority. He also succeeded in establishing trust with his fellow citizens. "

At the international level, "his policy culminated in the enshrinement of Algeria's leadership, as he is the only Algerian president to embark on an intelligent diplomacy, enabling him to take action in order to close trouble spots, and strengthen Algeria's position as a major and key player in the stability and establishment of peace in the region."

For these observers "President Tebboune's first two years in office have brought in deep institutional, social and economic reforms to the country that will celebrate its 60th anniversary of independence, under the leadership of a very popular and visionary president."

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X