Morocco, Sierra Leone Set to Promote Parliamentary Relations

Rabat — The strengthening of parliamentary relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Sierra Leone was the focus of talks, Wednesday in Rabat, between Speaker of the House of Representatives Rachid Talbi El Alami and the Ambassador of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Atumanni Dainkeh.

A statement by the House of Representatives said that during these talks, Talbi El Alami, highlighted the quality of bilateral relations between Morocco and Sierra Leone at different levels within the framework of mutual respect for national sovereignty and the defense of vital common interests of both parties, stressing the need to strengthen bilateral parliamentary ties through the friendship group and mutual visits, as well as multilateral relations in international and regional parliamentary forums, including the Africa-Latin America Parliamentary Forum to be held next February in Panama.

For his part, Atumanni Dainkeh affirmed his willingness and aspiration to further consolidate bilateral and multilateral parliamentary relations and coordination between Morocco and Sierra Leone in the various regional and international parliamentary forums.

On this occasion, he recalled that Morocco has stood by the Republic of Sierra Leone and African countries and supported them, especially during the health crises they have gone through, praising the quality of ties between Rabat and Freetown.