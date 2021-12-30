Western Sahara: President of Republic Receives Ugtsario New Leadership

Shahid El-Hafed — President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, received Saturday the new leadership elected by the 9th Congress of the Sahrawi Workers Union (UGTSARIO), held in the wilaya of Dakhla 12-14 December.

The President of the Republic congratulated the UGTSARIO new leadership for the confidence granted to them by the Congress, urging them to work hard in view of the sensitive situation that the national cause is going through in light of the continuation of the armed struggle.

Emphasizing the important and crucial role of UGTSARIO, he expressed the hope that the new leadership would live up to expectations, given the sensitivity of the phase, and wished them success in their future programs based mainly on the service of the national project.

Under the leadership of its re-elected Secretary-General, Salama Al-Bashir, the UGTSARIO new leadership handed over to the President of the Republic a copy of the documents of the 9th Congress, as well as symbolic gifts of the Congress.

062/T